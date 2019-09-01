The Broncos claimed Beck off waivers Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Beck was sent packing by the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots earlier this week, but found a new team Sunday. The undrafted rookie out of Texas will add depth to the position as fellow tight ends Jake Butt (knee) and Austin Fort (knee) were both placed on IR by the Broncos earlier this offseason.

