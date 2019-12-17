Beck caught two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Beck had one of Denver's more fun plays during Sunday's snow game, making a 10-yard sliding catch on a low Drew Lock pass for a first-quarter first down. The rookie tight end has made some nice plays in recent weeks as he's played both in the backfield as a fullback and out on the wing. He's not worth considering from a fantasy perspective, but he looks to be developing into a versatile, reliable down-roster player for the Broncos. Next up is Sunday's matchup against the Lions' 31st-ranked pass defense.