Broncos' Andrew Beck: Enjoys first multicatch game
Beck caught two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Beck had one of Denver's more fun plays during Sunday's snow game, making a 10-yard sliding catch on a low Drew Lock pass for a first-quarter first down. The rookie tight end has made some nice plays in recent weeks as he's played both in the backfield as a fullback and out on the wing. He's not worth considering from a fantasy perspective, but he looks to be developing into a versatile, reliable down-roster player for the Broncos. Next up is Sunday's matchup against the Lions' 31st-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.