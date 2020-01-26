Broncos' Andrew Beck: Finishes 2019 with nine catches
Beck had nine catches off of 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 campaign.
The Broncos snagged Beck off waivers just before the start of the season to play fullback in place of the injured Andy Janovich. He remained on the game-day roster as a tight end and special-teams contributor when Janovich returned to health only to move back to fullback when Janovich suffered a season-ending elbow injury. He meshed well with fellow rookie Drew Lock, including on a big 29-yard gain against Houston in Week 14 and a touchdown in Week 17 against Oakland. The Texas Longhorn is probably the safest bet to be a part of the 2020 tight-end room outside of Noah Fant thanks to his versatility and ability to play special teams. It will be interesting to see if he can grow into a TE2 under new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and more exposure to the position.
