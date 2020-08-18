Beck (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
The report came out Sunday that Beck's return to training camp was imminent and this news confirmed that notion. Beck performed in a tight end and fullback role with the Broncos last season, hauling in nine passes for 90 yards and a score. Now healthy, the 24-year-old is expected to handle the same dual-threat role he had last season in 2020.
More News
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Will likely be activated Monday•
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Sent to COVID list•
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Set for dual role in 2020•
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Finishes 2019 with nine catches•
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Enjoys first multi-catch game•
-
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Records first catch since Week 5•