Beck (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' injury report Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Beck appears to have picked up a hamstring issue in practice after not being listed on Wednesday's injury report. The fullback/tight end has primarily played on special teams this season, with 169 of his 297 snaps coming in this phase over the first eight weeks of 2022. Beck will have one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Titans.