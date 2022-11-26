Beck (hamstring) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Panthers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Beck has been considered day-to-day after missing Denver's last two games with a hamstring injury. While Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett previously say that he was hopeful the 26-year-old will be able to return Week 12, the tight end remained limited during each practice leading up to Sunday's contest versus Carolina. Beck caught three of his six targets over the first eight weeks of the season, and his biggest impact will likely come on special teams moving forward.