Beck played nine of the Broncos' 50 offensive snaps and grabbed his lone target for an 18-yard reception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bills.

Though fullback Andy Janovich (elbow) landed on injured reserve ahead of the Week 12 contest, Beck didn't see his role expand as a blocker. In fact, the nine snaps were Beck's fewest since Week 7, as the Broncos instead made more use of fellow tight ends Jeff Heuerman (16 snaps) and Troy Fumagalli (10 snaps) behind starter Noah Fant. Beck at least made an impact in the passing game, but don't expect his involvement on offense grow based on just one reception.