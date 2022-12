Beck (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Beck will miss a second straight contest due to a hamstring injury, marking his fourth absence over Denver's past four games. In Beck's absence, Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert will be candidates for increased snaps behind Greg Dulcich. However, Albert Okwuegbunam, who hasn't been active since Week 5, could also get back into the mix against Kansas City.