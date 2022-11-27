site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Returns Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Beck (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Panthers.
Beck hasn't played since Week 8 against the Jaguars, but he'll make his return after missing the team's last two contests since their Week 9 bye.
