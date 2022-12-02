site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Ruled out against Ravens
Beck (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Beck returned to the field last week against Carolina, but he'll now be sidelined for the third time in the last four games. His next chance to suit up will be Dec. 11 against Kansas City.
