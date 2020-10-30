site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-andrew-beck-ruled-out-for-week-8 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Andrew Beck: Ruled out for Week 8
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Beck (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Beck will miss his second straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury. In Beck's stead, tight end Nick Vannett could handle snaps at fullback when the Broncos' offensive formations call for it.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read