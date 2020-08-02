The Broncos placed Beck (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Beck was the first and only Bronco to find his way to the COVID-19 list, indicating he either tested positive or has been in recent contact with someone who did. Once he's healthy and back with the team, he'll look to break through in a dual role as fullback and tight end.

