The Broncos have traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns, leaving Beck as the most experienced fullback on the team's roster, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Janovich was a fan favorite, but a luxury after the Broncos switched the Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme, which seldom uses a fullback. Janovich was hurt for much of 2019, so Beck moved back and forth between tight end and fullback through the season. Expect for him to play tight end more consistently in 2020, likely as TE2 or TE3, but add value by being able to rotate into the backfield when necessary.