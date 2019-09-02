Broncos' Andrew Beck: Should solve fullback issue
Beck, claimed by the Broncos on Sunday, worked at both tight end and fullback for New England this summer, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Texas will be part of a completely different offense in Denver as compared to what he's learned with New England, but his ability to block out of the backfield should give him far more exposure than a typical TE4. The Broncos' regular fullback, Andy Janovich (pectoral), has been among the league's most utilized fullbacks in recent years and Rich Scangarello's offense features the fullback more than most. Beck could see some of that action early in the season, but his time on the squad may have an expiration date. The Broncos decided not to place Janovich on injured reserve with the understanding that he'd only miss the first few games of the season. Once Janovich returns, Denver will have to decide whether Beck's spot could be better used to add depth elsewhere.
