Beck (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Beck is set to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury that first arose following Denver's Week 10 bye. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the 26-year-old will now look to work his way back before the Broncos' Week 12 contest against Carolina.