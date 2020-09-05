Beck (back) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The severity of Beck's injury is uncertain, but the fullback should be locked into a roster spot heading into the 2020 season. He's an effective blocker, and he can occasionally catch out of the backfield, as he logged nine catches for 90 yards and a score in 2019.
