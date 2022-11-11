Beck (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Beck popped up as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, though it's unclear when this hamstring issue first arose. The 26-year-old has caught three passes (on six targets) for 59 yards over eight games this season, though his absence could have an effect on the Broncos' running game against Tennessee's stout defensive front. Beck's next chance to play will come versus the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 20.