Beck hauled in his lone target for a seven-yard gain while playing 15 of the Broncos' 55 snaps on offense Monday in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Since gaining 52 yards on two receptions Week 1, Beck has actually seen his snap share on offense tick up a bit, but he has little production to just for it. While playing between 25 and 37 percent of Denver's snaps in Weeks 2 through 6, Beck has drawn just two targets.