Beck recorded two catches for 52 yards on three targets in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Though Beck is listed as a fullback on Denver's roster, he drew some reps at tight end Monday with the Broncos needing another pass-catching threat at the position beyond starter Albert Okwuegbunam while rookie Greg Dulcich (hamstring) is on injured reserve. Dulcich is eventually expected to settle in as Okwuegbunam's top backup, but Beck could continue to pick up a couple targets per game in the short term as a sub off the bench for Okwuegbunam. The other two healthy tight ends on the roster, Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert, are almost exclusively deployed as blockers.