Head coach Nathaniel Hackett views Beck as a "Swiss Army knife" for the Broncos' offense, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Beck is currently third on the Broncos' tight end depth chart, but the veteran has the ability to play fullback as well. This versatility certainly helps his chances in making the final 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 campaign. With that said, Beck is behind both Albert Okwuegbunam and rookie Greg Dulcich in the tight end ranks, so it's likely his playing time at tight end will be minimal at best. It's important to note that Hackett brings the West Coast offense philosophy and zone-blocking scheme to Denver this season, in which the fullback plays a key role. Assuming both Okwuegbunam and Dulcich can stay healthy, Beck's best chance to see meaningful playing time will likely be at fullback. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder should struggle to gain fantasy relevance this season.