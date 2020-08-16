Beck (illness) is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While nothing is official, Beck is expected to rejoin the team for Monday's practice. The dual-role player (tight end and fullback) tested positive July 23 and has finally defeated the illness, and he'll now have the opportunity to reaffirm his role as the No. 1 fullback.
