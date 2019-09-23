Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Janovich has "a chance" of suiting up Sunday versus the Jaguars, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Janovich has missed three straight games due to a pectoral injury, but he appears to be making some progress in his recovery. If Janovich is forced to miss any more time expect Andrew Beck to draw another start at fullback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories