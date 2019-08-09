Broncos' Andy Janovich: Done for game
Janovich has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks with a shoulder injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' PR reports.
It's unclear on the extent of the injury, but from the looks on replays, it could be a serious injury. Janovich would be a huge lose as he typically serves as a lead blocker whenever he's on the field on offense. Expect the team to have more specifics on the injury following the game, but in the meantime, George Aston figures to take over as the team's No. 1 fullback.
