Janovich reeled in his only target for an 11-yard gain Monday in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders.

It was only the eighth touch of the season for Janovich, who typically serves as a lead blocker whenever he's in on offense. Even if top back Phillip Lindsay (wrist) is sidelined for the season finale against the Chargers on Sunday, it likely wouldn't result in any sort of increased role for Janovich.