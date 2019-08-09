Janovich will receive an MRI after leaving Thursday's game with a pectoral/shoulder injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but there is some concern that it could be a serious issue. Janovich typically serves as a lead blocker in the run game and is also involved on special teams. George Aston figures to see more chances at fullback while he's sidelined.

