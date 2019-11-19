Play

Janovich was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

It was only a matter of time before Janovich landed on IR, as the 26-year-old suffered a season-ending dislocated elbow and may require surgery. Andrew Beck will serve as the top fullback going forward, and the Broncos signed Orson Charles to chip in as well.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories