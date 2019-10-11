Janovich signed a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension with the Broncos on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Janovich plays a key role in Denver's run game and as a pass blocker, so it's not very surprising that the team has decided to lock the 26-year-old fullback up for the near future. While Janovich doesn't carry fantasy value himself, having eclipsed five carries in a season only once, he provides a boost for Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

