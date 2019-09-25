Play

Janovich (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Janovich has missed three consecutive tilts due to his lingering pectoral issue, but he appears to have a shot of retaking the field Week 4 versus Jacksonville. If Janovich is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's contest, Andrew Beck will be relegated to a reserve role at fullback.

