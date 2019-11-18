Play

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Janovich may require surgery on his dislocated right elbow, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury Sunday against the Vikings and will miss the rest of the season regardless of whether he undergoes surgery. It's a matter of time before Janovich is placed on injured reserve. Converted tight end Andrew Beck will now work as the team's lone fullback.

