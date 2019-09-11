Janovich (pectoral) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Janovich missed the season opener and is now in danger of missing a second straight appearance. While he doesn't have fantasy value, his lead-blocking abilities pave the way for running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. If he can't play again, expect Andrew Beck to serve as the team's only fullback.

