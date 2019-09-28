Broncos' Andy Janovich: Officially questionable
Janovich (pectoral) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.
Janovich was limited at practice earlier in the week, but managed a full workload Friday. After missing three consecutive games to kickoff the year, it looks like he will have the chance to make his season debut. Still, confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to game time.
