Janovich (pectoral) will not play in the Broncos' season opener against the Raiders on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The Broncos are one of the few teams that still employ two full back's on their roster, so Andrew Beck will fill in for Janovich in Week 1. This decision was expected, as the 26-year-old is still working his way back from a pectoral strain. He will now set his sights on working towards a Week 2 season debut.