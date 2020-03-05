Play

Janovich (elbow) is expected to participate in Denver's offseason program in mid-March, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Janovich is rehabbing from a season-ending dislocated elbow sustained mid-November. He's already resumed training with weights and is expected to be ready to kick off the Broncos' offseason program, which would put him on clear track to begin the 2020 regular season. He's set to operate as the Broncos' top fullback and a core special-teams contributor.

