Janovich (pectoral) won't play in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with Chicago, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Janovich missed last Sunday's season opener with this injury as well. The 26-year-old is trying to work his way back from a pectoral strain and will seemingly need more time to recover. Andrew Bock will serve as the team's fullback for Sunday's contest.

