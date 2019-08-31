The Broncos have waived rookie fullback George Aston with the expectation that Janovich (pectoral) will completely his recovery shortly, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Janovich's preseason injury threw an early wrench in the works as many teams don't carry one fullback, let alone two. The fact that the Broncos cut Aston, the only other pure fullback on the roster, shows confidence in where Janovich is in his rehab. Fullback is not a position that gets much fantasy attention, but offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has previously operated in a 49ers offense that has put the ball in the fullback's hands more than any other team and Janovich's return will also be huge in the run-blocking scheme and on special teams.