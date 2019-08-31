Broncos' Andy Janovich: Should only miss a few games
The Broncos have waived rookie fullback George Aston with the expectation that Janovich (pectoral) will completely his recovery shortly, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Janovich's preseason injury threw an early wrench in the works as many teams don't carry one fullback, let alone two. The fact that the Broncos cut Aston, the only other pure fullback on the roster, shows confidence in where Janovich is in his rehab. Fullback is not a position that gets much fantasy attention, but offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has previously operated in a 49ers offense that has put the ball in the fullback's hands more than any other team and Janovich's return will also be huge in the run-blocking scheme and on special teams.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...