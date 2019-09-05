Janovich (pectoral) did not practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Janovich is working his way back from a pectoral strain and is expected to remain sidelined Week 1. Expect rookie Andrew Beck to slot into the starting lineup as long as Janovich is unable to go.

