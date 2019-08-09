Janovich was diagnosed with a strained pectoral muscle and will be out 6-to-8 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

While it's unfortunate for Janovich that he will be sidelined for potentially two months, the Broncos appear to have initially believed it was much worse. George Aston is in line to see additional reps at fullback with Janovich sidelined and figures to be the starter once the regular season is underway.