Janovich (pectoral) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Janovich is still waiting to make his 2019 debut. His absence doesn't directly affect the fantasy realm, although he's leaned on to open up holes for Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Andrew Beck will continue to serve as the team's fullback until Janovich can return.

