Janovich (pectoral) was getting sideline work in during Monday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Janovich has yet to practice in full since suffering a pectoral strain, but it's a welcome sign that he's getting one-on-one work in during practices. The veteran fullback isn't expected to be ready for Week 1, which will leave rookie Andrew Beck to assume the starting reps.

