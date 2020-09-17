Chickillo signed with the Broncos on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chickillo will add depth to a linebacker group that already has two players -- Justin Strnad (wrist) and Von Miller (ankle) -- on injured reserve. Fellow reserve option Mark Barron is also dealing with a hamstring injury. While Chickillo was unable to make the Saints' final roster, he's a five-year veteran that has appeared in 65 games with the Steelers, accumulating 97 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks over that span.
