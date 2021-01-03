Chickillo (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Chickillo was capable of suiting up for a trio of limited practice sessions this week, but he's ultimately been unable to gain clearance for the Broncos' 2020 finale. The 28-year-old closes out his sixth pro campaign with 11 tackles, one pass deflection and a sack over 11 game appearances.

