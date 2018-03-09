The Broncos agreed to trade Talib to the Rams on Thursday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The transaction won't go through until the new league year starts Wednesday, but the Rams have agreed to bring a pair of All-Pro cornerbacks (also, the Chiefs' Marcus Peters) into the fold this offseason. Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2008, Talib has accounted for 34 interceptions and 10 touchdowns in 135 games with the Buccaneers, Patriots and the Broncos. Aiding in the transition from Denver to Los Angeles is Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who coached Talib in 2015 and 2016.