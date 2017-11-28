The NFL has suspended Talib for two games without pay for violations of the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Talib got into an altercation with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree during Sunday's game that resulted in punches being thrown, with Talib once again tearing Crabtree's chain off his neck. Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports Talib will appeal the suspension, which Crabtree is also likely to do. Even if the suspensions end up reduced, both players are unlikely to be able to play Week 13.