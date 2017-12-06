The Broncos reinstated Talib to the 53-man roster Tuesday after he completed his one-game suspension in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Talib's return likely means that Bradley Roby, who combined to play 120 defensive snaps the last two games, will fade into a more limited role as the Broncos' nickel back. Though the Broncos' defense has taken a step back in 2017, Talib has remained solid in coverage, breaking up six passes and recording one interception through 11 appearances this season.