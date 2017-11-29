After appealing, Talib's suspension has been reduced from two games to one, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Talib and Michael Crabtree were both originally suspended for two games after the pair violated the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules for throwing punches in an altercation Sunday. Both sentences have since been reduced to one game, meaning the Broncos will still be without Talib's services Sunday against the Dolphins. Look for Bradley Roby and Brendan Langley to see increased defensive reps in Week 13 with Talib sidelined.