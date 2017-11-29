Broncos' Aqib Talib: Suspension reduced
After appealing, Talib's suspension has been reduced from two games to one, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Talib and Michael Crabtree were both originally suspended for two games after the pair violated the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules for throwing punches in an altercation Sunday. Both sentences have since been reduced to one game, meaning the Broncos will still be without Talib's services Sunday against the Dolphins. Look for Bradley Roby and Brendan Langley to see increased defensive reps in Week 13 with Talib sidelined.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...