Broncos' Aqib Talib: Wants to stay in Denver
Talib would like to retire a Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
The Broncos currently have three corners set with a cap hit of $8.5 million or more, according to Over the Cap, topped off by Talib's $12 million. The elder statesman of the bunch, Talib would seem to be the most likely to go. General manager John Elway said this week that he is loathe to subtract from Denver's defense to improve the offense, but if Kirk Cousins comes knocking and Denver needs to clear up space -- Talib is an easy target given Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby's ability to replace him.
