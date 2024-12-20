Estime rushed nine times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Estime outpaced Javonte Williams and Blake Watson by five carries apiece -- although Williams did log a team-high 11 targets -- making the rookie back the leader of Denver's ground attack on the night. Estime also recorded his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard run just before the midway point of the first quarter to cap off a 10-play, 72-yard drive and open the scoring on the night. Estime had recorded 16 rushing yards or less on six or fewer carries in four consecutive games heading into Thursday, and it remains to be seen if his efficient performance will keep him in the lead role for a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28.