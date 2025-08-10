Estime rushed eight times for 21 yards and caught his lone target for 20 yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Estime recorded the most carries of any Broncos running back, but his first rushing attempt did not come until the start of the third quarter. The second-year back has fallen down the depth chart heading into the 2025 season, finding himself in a crowded running back room with J.K. Dobbins, rookie RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson. With added competition for playing time, the possibility remains that Estime could be the odd man out at the end of the preseason. According to Troy Renck of the Denver Post, Badie's work on special teams and his patience in the run game could be the reason Estime will face an uphill battle to make the team. The Notre Dame product will have his next opportunity to earn a spot on the roster when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Denver's second preseason game next Saturday night.