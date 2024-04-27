The Broncos selected Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Estime is a load to bring down at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds with a powerful anchor and physical running style. He played sparingly as a freshman before having his role expand in 2022 with 156 carries for 920 yards (5.9 YPC) and 11 scores. Estime truly took off as the starter in 2023 though, racking up 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 210 carries (6.4 YPC). He was still available at this stage after posting a 4.71 in the 40 at the combine, but Estime has the skill and power to be an asset in the Bronco backfield eventually. Javonte Williams is still the starter and Estime is a bit redundant to him in terms of play style and the rookie lacks the pass-catching chops to carve out that type of role. Samaje Perine is still on the roster for now and Jaleel McLaughlin impressed as a rookie, so while Estime is a nice addition for Denver, the Notre Dame product's fantasy projection is murky for 2024.