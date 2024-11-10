Estime rushed 14 times for 53 yards in the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Estime was given the largest workload of his brief career, with backfield mate Javonte Williams surprisingly limited to just one rush attempt overall. The rookie handled the additional responsibility well, posting a new career high in rushing yards. The lack of involvement in the passing game was far from ideal, but Estime could have plenty of opportunity again in a Week 11 home matchup against the Falcons.